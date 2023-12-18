An idyllic barn conversion with far-reaching views of the surrounding Norfolk countryside

The five-bedroom home is nestled in leafy landscaped gardens close to the charming market town of Loddon on the River Chet.

Long Barn is a neatly turned out Grade II-listed conversion with plenty of outdoor space and enviable views.

It is listed with Winkworth for offers in the region of £825,000.

Accommodation is arranged over three storeys, including five bedrooms and well-preserved period features, such as inglenook fireplaces and exposed beams.

The property is a short walk from the small market town of Loddon in Norfolk.

The main reception room has tall ceilings and a dual-aspect outlook, providing a light-filled space, and the kitchen has oak worktops and a breakfast bar, creating a versatile kitchen diner. Four of the bedrooms are found on the first floor, with the fifth on the second.

‘The present seller really has spared no expense when modernising this period home, ensuring that the age of the property was taken into consideration when making any internal improvements,’ the agent says.

There are extensive gardens to the front and a walled garden at the back of the house, with wonderful views across the surrounding countryside, plus plenty of parking with a double garage.

The walled garden has been professionally landscaped and features a slate terrace the agents describe as ‘perfect for outdoor entertaining and the ideal suntrap’.

It was originally part of the Hales Hall estate and the small market town of Loddon, on the River Chet, is only about 10 minutes away.

Loddon centres around its handsome 15th century church, Holy Trinity Church, and sits within the bounds of The Broads National Park, Britain’s largest protected wetland. It’s name is thought to mean ‘muddy river’ in Celtic, owing to its proximity to the River Chet.

Loddon is 12 miles south-east of Norwich and is also within easy reach of Beccles town centre. There are several local reputable schools.

Long Barn near Loddon, Nofolk, is listed with Winkworth – Poringland for offers in the region of £825,000