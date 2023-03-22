There's more here than just an unusual name — generous, well-presented interiors, large garden, thatched roof. But the name really is something else...

There are many things to recommend about this five-bedroom home on the edge of Withersfield.

The interiors have been tastefully rejuvenated, with exposed beams interlaced with fresh plastering and modern amenities. A modern extension has created a new hall and study on the ground floor, as well as the principal bedroom suite on the first floor.

Our highlight, however, is the name, Nutcrackers, which is sure to draw interest at any parties you might host (or even attend), as well as ensuring that your post will never be lost.

Its gardens, which extend to just under 1½ acres, are a delightful mix of lawns, rose beds, mature trees, climbers and a fenced pond. There’s also a treehouse at one end which is sure to please the young and young at heart.

Located in the village of Withersfield, approximately 16 miles from Cambridge and 12 miles from the thriving market town of Saffron Walden, Nutcrackers is conveniently situated to access a number of cultural, recreational and shopping facilities.

For those with families, schooling in the area is excellent, with The Perse, The Leys and Dame Bradbury’s — Stephen Perse Foundation to name a few.

Nutcrackers is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £995,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.