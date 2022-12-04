An imposing historic castle in Ireland that comes with 300 acres and a stunning country mansion — and a €8.5 million price tag

Dreams of owning a 16th century castle in County Tipperary in Ireland? We’ve got just the place for you…

The sale of Killaleigh Castle in County Tipperary, Ireland, poses a unique opportunity to acquire a beautiful 16th century property that is bursting with history, but requires masses of work — the castle is unoccupied and in need of complete renovation.

It arrives on the market via Sotheby’s Realty for a healthy €8.5 million (approximately £7.3 million at the time of writing). But it doesn’t stop there.

Set in a parkland estate of 300 acres, the castle’s future owners needn’t worry about where they can make a cup of tea whilst renovation works are in process, as also within the grounds — and included in the sale — is Sopwell Hall: a beautiful 18th century Irish country house.

Killaleigh Castle was built circa 1590 by the Gaelic MacEgan Clan, and although in need of a complete restoration, is largely intact, measuring just under 4,000 square feet and standing behind a walled enclosure.

A Bailiff’s House (measuring 1,480 square feet) and a range of cut-stone outbuildings are also located around the castle, collectively offering 11,268 square feet of internal space.

In 1745, Sopwell Hall was built on the estate resulting in the castle becoming largely unoccupied. Designed by the esteemed architect Francis Bindon, the grand property of early Georgian design sits centrally within the surrounding mature parkland, measuring just shy of 15,000 square feet.

It features 10 bedrooms, five large reception rooms, plus a magnificent reception hall with Doric pilasters. On the first floor, a glazed atrium sits within an impressive domed ceiling that illuminates six scaglioa sienna marble columns below.

If ten bedrooms aren’t enough, a staff flat can be found in the lower ground floor alongside a wine cellar and laundry room, and a studio is situated across a courtyard, near to the house. There are also two gate lodges and a Gardener’s Cottage located a short distance from the castle.

The 300 acre estate is formed of parkland and mature woodland, creating ‘a great sense of privacy and seclusion’, according to the agents. Unsurprisingly, the environment is rife with wildlife, including red squirrels, hares, pine martens, owls and falcons.

Oak, beech, ash and lark trees ensure swathes of colour engulf the estate throughout the year, as well as some rarer specimens, including Spanish chestnut, ancient beech wood and a rare Siberian crab-apple tree.

The castle and the estate can be found in a triangle between the historic towns of Birr, Roscrea and Nenagh. Borrisokane is about five miles away and there is great access with the M7 nearby.

Killaleigh Castle is currently on the market via Sotheby’s Realty for €8.5 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agents for further details.