An incredibly impressive home in Kent which combines historic medieval soul with 21st century design

Corner Cottage is a beautiful historic house, dating from 1460, that has been elegantly and timelessly updated to suit 21st century living.

Nothing embodies the effortless blend of old and new quite like the interiors of Corner Cottage, located in the village of Horsmonden in Kent. It is a truly breathtaking house; one where 15th century Medieval roots mix seamlessly with 21st century design.

The property is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £1.8 million and has been expertly restored by specialists McCurdy & Co Ltd — the same company responsible for the design and construction of Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre in London, who are experts in the repair and conservation of historic timber buildings.

In the vaulted master en-suite, a rolltop copper bath sits under imposing timbers and an elegant archway, whilst a circle of floor spotlights illuminates it from the ground up.

The expansive (and alphabetized) exposed-brick wine cellar in the basement might be enough alone for any keen oenophile, as it is nothing short of impressive — both in terms of the brick work and the sheer volume of wine it can store.

Leading out from the mecca that is the wine cellar is a modern, air-conditioned gym, with plenty of space for equipment (or floor space for those times you make a dent in the wine stock and need to roll out a mat and lie in savasana for 30 minutes).

Elsewhere within the over 4,500sq ft of accommodation — which is laid out over three floors — are four bedrooms, a lovely family kitchen which flows into the sitting room and dining room, plus a family room. Each room is home to an array of wonderful features; you guessed it — large open fireplaces, beautiful timbers and unique stone walls.

One of the guest bedrooms is accessed via the first-floor landing — an elegant, glass roofed corridor which bridges the original, older part of the house with the more recent addition.

There is approximately 1.6 acres of landscaped gardens surrounding Corner Cottage. To the front, ancient yew trees and rose beds frame the house, and a path leads to an array of established trees, including cherry, crab apple, maple, acers, alder and a dove-tree.

A generous south-facing terrace looks over the heated swimming pool and lawn beyond, whilst a gate leads to an area of woodland with a spring-fed pond.

Horsmonden: What you need to know

Location: 10 miles east of Tunbridge Wells and 12.5 miles south of Maidstone in Kent. Rail services can be accessed from Paddock Wood and Garden.

Atmosphere: The atmospheric village has a strong local community, centred around the village green, known locally as The Heath. Surrounding this are several pubs and village shops, including a pharmacy and an award-winning general store.

Things to do: Nearby Cranbrook is home to a larger selection of shops, including antique stores and cafes. The Royal Spa town Tunbridge Wells is also home to numerous shops and restaurants, or head to Hole Park Gardens, Chiddingstone Castle and Scotney Castle for a day out.

Schools: Horsmonden Primary Academy, Brenchley and Matfield Church of England Primary School and Bethany School are all with the vicinity.