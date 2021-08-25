An unexpected slice of country life in London, in the shape of a cottage in the area dubbed the capital’s ‘best kept secret’

London property is many things, but a 2,400 sq ft tranquil cottage in a village with blooming gardens and private parking it was not...until now.

With its white weather boarded exterior, blue plantation shutters, lush sprawling garden and exquisite interiors, you may well think that this enchanting Georgian property was situated by the coast in Cornwall, or even tucked away amongst the lavender in Provence.

You probably wouldn’t have guessed that it is in fact located in Dulwich. However, we love a surprise — and proving that country living is very possible in London is Ash Tree Cottage, which is currently on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £2 million.

Situated in ‘its own private micro hamlet’ in the Sydenham Hill Conservation Area of Mount Gardens, the property has undergone a complete renovation, having been transformed into a ‘bright and airy four bedroom detached home that is full of character.’

The results really will inspire – with a kitchen/dining room that flows seamlessly out into the leafy garden, that leads to a covered outdoor terrace. Also helping to create a flow between indoor and outdoor living is a garden room plus a detached art studio/ separate annexe.

Cosy corners with fireplaces juxtapose the bright, natural palette, further proving that this is a house for all seasons — and locations, alike.

The surrounding area has been dubbed ‘South-East London’s best kept secret’, and it’s not hard to see why.

With Forest Hill and Sydenham overground stations located less than a mile away which provide links into central London, this really allows the best of both worlds. A little slice of country life, without missing out on London’s amenities.

Ash Tree House is currently for sale via Knight Frank at a guide price of £2 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Sydenham: What you need to know

Location: Sydenham is a district in south-east London. The suburb borders Crystal Palace Park and has great transport links, with stations at Forest Hill (overground), Sydenham (overground) and Sydenham Hill, which provides links into central London.

Atmosphere: The Vctorian suburb has been dubbed ‘London’s best kept secret’ — admittedly, that was probably the work of enterprising local estate agents rather than anyone else, yet it seems a fair thing to say of a place with a strong village community feel in a leafy corner of the city. There are a number of shops and restaurants along the high street, as well as Sydenham Wells Park.

Things to do: The Horniman Museum is situated close by, after which you can explore Dulwich Village, for its eclectic shopping, beautiful parks and friendly atmosphere. Or, take the overground into central London for endless shopping, restaurant and bars.

Schools: Eliot Bank Primary School is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, and Sydenham School (secondary) and Kelvin Grove Primary School are both rated ‘good’.

