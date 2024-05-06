An unlisted Georgian house of exceptional grandeur in Cheshire that boasts almost 70 acres, a swimming pool, a lake, a squash court and sublime interiors

At Boden Hall, near Rode Heath, size meets substance in this grand country home.

It is the opinion of the Country Life Property Desk (CLPD) that houses with plants growing all over them and with long sweeping drives are Cool and Good. Even better if they come with seven bedrooms and almost 70 acres of land.

To Cheshire then, where Savills have for sale, for the sum of £6.65 million, the glorious Boden Hall, which has all the above, and much more. Approached down a long tree-lined drive, as all good things often are, the property sits in a private parkland setting with a view over a two-acre lake, island and boathouse.

The good news doesn’t stop there. While being an ‘excellent example of the architecture of the period’, per the agents (and indeed, ourselves), it is unlisted and has been extended over the years.

However, this substantial home of more than 10,000sq ft still retains plenty of its original features, including window shutters, architraves and cornicing. As the photos accompanying this article will reveal, the interiors are quite something.

Observe, if you will, the elegant entrance hall, with its beautiful fireplace and intricate plasterwork. Behold the glorious wallpaper of the Bird Room. Dislike that wallpaper? Why not indulge yourself in the green of the dining room. I do not know who lives here, but gosh I would like to sit and talk to them about their taste (it’s excellent).

Outside, things are much the same. Extensive gardens provide a wonderful setting for the house and have been designed to feature a number of rooms, vistas and other points of interest. A rose garden with an exquisite Victorian glasshouse is to the rear, as well as a walled kitchen garden, while the south garden is framed by rhododendron, yew hedging and specimen Portuguese laurel.

In the vast grounds you’ll also find a saltwater swimming pool and poolhouse, a tennis court, squash court, kennels, modern machinery shed and six (6!) cottages, which are currently let on assured shorthold tenancies. Two large fields are also rented to a local farmer on a short-term agreement.

Boden Hall is for sale with Savills for £6.65 million. For more information and pictures, click here