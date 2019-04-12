A charming country house in the Surrey Hills, with a swimming pool and well-stocked garden

A restored gardener’s cottage, Applegarth bears far more than simple garden tools today. Phoebe Bath reports.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that the Surrey countryside combines quintessential British greenery with effortless accessibility to the fast-pace capital. If this coveted lifestyle is what you are looking for, then search no further than this peaceful English treasure, surrounded by unspoiled National Trust woodland.

Originally the gardener’s cottage to a local estate, Applegarth (on the market with Seymours for £1.325 million) has been extended into a wonderful five-bedroom family house, situated just a short drive from Holmwood and Dorking railway stations. At a first glance, it may be tempting to disregard this property as outdated and old-fashioned, but this spacious abode offers ample room for development and modernisation.

The downstairs drawing room measures an impressive 25ft, whilst also offering a working fireplace and beautiful views across the garden. A bright dining room provides further views across the luscious gardens as well as a large wood-burning stove, which befits this homely room. The other end of the house boasts a large kitchen/breakfast room, fitted with an extensive range of units and granite worktops along wiht an island, range cooker, and plenty of room for a family-sized table and chairs.

Upstairs, a generous master bedroom can be found, complete with built-in storage space, an en-suite shower room and views that extend to the woodlands. This level also includes four further double-bedrooms, all with scenic views, and a family bathroom. As one might expect, the landscaped gardens are a real feature, and include a famed fig tree, which can bear up to 800 fruits per year.

The stunning sandstone terrace across the back of the gardens makes for the perfect sunbathing spot, allowing year-round entertainment (British weather permitting!). It also connects to a sizeable outdoor heated swimming pool, which is a wonderful source of leisure for both friends and family, whilst a hard tennis court offers the possibility of casual amusement or passionate competition.

The rest of the gardens are home to countless well-stocked flowerbeds and mature trees.

Located on Holmwood Common, Holmwood is an idyllic Surrey Hills hamlet, which boasts superb walking, riding and cycling, as well as a swift gateway to the thriving capital.

Applegarth is on the market with Seymour Estate Agents at a guide price of £1.325 million.