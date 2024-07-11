Coming soon: London’s largest private residential terrace

This five-bedroom penthouse at The Whiteley in London's Queensway comes with a terrace of some 4,400sq ft. Yours for £39.5 million.

One of the great lies of the pigs in George Orwell’s Animal Farm is the idea that all animals are equal. The same can be said about roof terraces in London. In theory, a roof terrace is a roof terrace — all you need is space for somewhere to sit, maybe room for some plants, and, if you really feel like pushing the boat out, a little barbecue or outdoor kitchen.

However, while all roof terraces may be equal, some are more equal than others. And when it comes to pushing the boat out, The Whiteley development near Paddington has launched an entire armada. That is because the development’s flagship five-bedroom penthouse features a landscaped roof terrace spanning some 4,462sq ft. A space they claim is the largest private residential terrace in London. Room for quite a few barbecues, chairs and plants.

The Whiteley was once home to London’s first department store, that could famously supply everything from a ‘pin to an elephant’, and the five-bedroom penthouse is the pinnacle of the re-development of the site by Finchatton, MARK and C C Land. As well as five-bedrooms and London’s largest roof terrace, potential purchasers of the penthouse will benefit from the various amenities attached to The Whiteley and adjoining Six Senses hotel, which includes, but is not limited to, grocery stocking, wine sommelier expertise and wine storage, pet care and dog walking, housekeeping and laundry, swimming pool, spa, sports hall and Padel court.

The five-bedroom penthouse is for sale for £39.5 million. For more information, click here.