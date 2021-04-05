Best houses for sale in Norfolk, from a delightfully higgledy-piggledy cottage to a miniature castle

We take a look at some of the best houses for sale in Norfolk right now.

This delightful cottage could hardly have a better location: it stands in a peaceful rural setting yet within a charming village with pub and shop, close to the Broads.

The atmospheric 1,744 sq ft interiors have four bedrooms, two reception rooms and a lovely conservatory.

The house looks out onto its private gardens and the countryside beyond.

This panoramic, late-Georgian rectory is a small architectural masterpiece.

Listed Grade II, it is thought to have been designed by none another than Sir John Soane.

The 7,000sq ft interiors have nine bedrooms and large formal rooms. Outside, the five-acre grounds comprise lawned gardens, wooded walks, park-like grounds and a swimming pool in need of attention.

A moated manor house built in 1780 that looks like the sort of thing Constable would have painted.

There are six bedrooms and a plethora of reception rooms in this lovely old spot, which is approached by a wooden bridge over the moat.

It’s also ideal for home working, with a self-contained cottage and office within the 1.23 acres.

The Castle is perfect for a family. Not only does it span 2,500sq ft, but it also stands yards away from one of Norfolk’s best regarded schools, Gresham.

The castellated exterior sets the tone of the property, which has elegant reception rooms, an airy, Shaker-style kitchen and five bedrooms.

The sitting room, in particular, overlooks the grounds and sits opposite a sun terrace that is perfect for alfresco eating.

Set in Filby, a Britain-in-Bloom award-winning village, this thatched cottage looks straight out of a fairy tale.

It has six bedrooms and five reception rooms full of period character—think Inglenook fireplaces and exposed beams.

Outside, the 1.1-acre grounds are mostly laid to lawn.

This five to six bedrooms property stands in a conservation area only 0.6 miles from the centre of Norwich.

Originally dating from the 1860s, it has five bedrooms and three reception rooms.

The more than 3,000sq ft interiors have also kept intact many and many charming features, including original fireplaces and stained-glass windows.

Grade II-listed, six-bedroom Hastings Hall dates from the Tudor era—and it shows.

The 3,633 interiors are full of period details, from the exposed beams to the Inglenook fireplace in the drawing room.

The house stands in 1.4 acres of gardens and grounds and enjoys views of the village church and the countryside beyond.

