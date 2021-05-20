Best country houses for sale in Dorset, from £850,000 to £18,500,000

Grand estates and thatched cottages feature in our round-up of the best houses for sale in Dorset.

We’ve mused before now in Country Life about whether Dorset can claim to be one of the finest places to look if you’re searching the best country houses for sale at any given time. For those looking to the West Country, Cornwall and Devon provide stiff competition — both in terms of beauty and what is for sale — but Dorset has the advantage of being a much easier trip from Bristol, London and beyond.

Here is our pick of the best homes for sale in Dorset right now — there are some extraordinary places on the list.

Set amongst 970 acres of rolling Dorset countryside is the spectacular West Woodyates estate, which is reached via a mile long private drive.

The Grade II listed property houses 12 bedrooms, six reception rooms, five bathrooms and numerous outbuildings – proving that less is more is not always the case.

Situated a short walk from the main house is an additional four bed cottage- perfect for additional accomodation, should you ever run out.

Located in an ideal position close to Poole Harbour and within walking distance of stretches of sandy beaches is this meticulously finished house.

Spanning 6,400 sq ft, the property is composed of traditional brick elevations under a clay tiled roof.

The impressive galleried reception hallway leads off to the downstairs reception rooms, all of which have access onto the sunny south facing terrace and secluded gardens.

Once a possession of Cerne Abbey, Poxwell Manor was built circa 1600. It has a rich history and it is thought that King George III visited the house during his many trips to Weymouth.

One of the prettiest properties on this list, it boasts nine bedrooms, seven bathrooms and an additional three bed cottage in the grounds.

As well as featuring numerous period features -including spectacular decorative ceilings, mullion windows and large, original fireplaces- the magnificent grounds are also something to behold, boasting two small lakes and a gatehouse.

Set alongside the River Allen is this former mill house, located in the heart of the attractive conservation village of Cranborne Chase.

As delightful outside as it is inside, this Grade II listed property effortlessly blends tasteful interiors with its oak stripped floors and exposed ceiling timber period features.

In the garden, a swimming pool and magnificent horse chestnut tree combine to create an idyllic outside space.

This Arts and Crafts style house is beautifully situated with elevated views across the Blackmore Vale and beyond on the Dorset/Wilshire border.

Built in 1930 and set amongst 15.5 acres, this six bedroom property also boasts a wine cellar and an impressive double drawing room and a well appointed sun terrace off the kitchen/breakfast room.

The gardens match the house for style, and are completed by a large south-west stone terrace, manicured lawns and flower beds and acres of mature woodland.

Believed to date back to the 14th Century is this detached former corn mill, built from local stone under a Welsh slate roof.

The spacious entrance hall leads to a 30ft drawing room (perfect for even the most socially distanced of gatherings) from which french windows open out onto a terrace.

The kitchen acts as the real focal room, with a spectacular minstrels gallery, a large four oven AGA and exposed oak beams.

An idyllic, five-bedroom house in a pretty village near Dorchester, thatched and detached.

There are a few surprises within — the present owners have mixed 17th and 21st century features with liberating confidence — but the result looks like it’d work superbly well as a lovely family home.

There is plenty of scope for updating, both inside and out in the half-acre of gardens, which have fine views across the countryside.

