Eight truly exceptional properties for sale, as seen in Country Life

This week's selection of properties includes everything from a Battersea mansion to a wonderful links golf course in Scotland.

High quality links golf course on Scotland’s famous Ayrshire coast, with adjoining Residential Development Opportunity

A stunning state-of-the-art property, enjoying magnificent sea views, with extensive landscaped gardens leading directly onto the beach.

An outstanding country house, immaculately restored in an idyllic setting in beautiful North Dorset.

A unique opportunity to acquire an historic and handsome ten bedroomed manor house situated just over the River Thames from Chelsea

A superlative back to brick renovation and extension of a handsome Victorian end of terrace house in the heart of Notting Hill.

The sale offers a rare opportunity to purchase one of the finest properties in the area lying within attractive parkland yet benefitting from excellent access. There is enormous scope for a variety of uses ranging from private residential occupation, care home, retirement village, residential development or commercial use, subject to gaining necessary planning consent.

Magnificent renovated Grade I listed historic Country House dating from the early C18 designed by Sir Thomas Parkyns.

A famous Newmarket stud farm with an impressive record.

