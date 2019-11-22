Five beautiful farms with farmhouses full of potential for sale across Britain, starting from £720,000

Our round-up takes in everything from crumbling ruins and atmospheric period places to immaculately-done buildings with all modern comforts.

A dream restoration project for any countryman, the historic house within Leadloch Farm’s 382 undulating acres is derelict and ripe for investment, with interesting period features and stone-inscribed coat-of-arms of the Waddell family.

Traditional farm buildings need TLC, too, but there’s a productive livestock unit, pasture, rough grazing and amenity woodland. The village of Fauldhouse is about a mile away (with rail links to Edinburgh and Glasgow) and Livingston is 13 miles away. Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park are not far to the north-west.

For sale with Galbraith. See more pictures and details about this property.

Sunny Bank Farm is a working farm in the heart of the picturesque North Pennines Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The farm sits of the north side of the dale with a beautiful southerly aspect.

The farmhouse is small and needs work, but there are enough original features to suggest that it could be a real gem.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Fellingscott Farm, not far from Lynton, comes with 143 acres of land including pasture, stables, outbuildings and barns — including one stone barn which might (subject to planning permission) become a beautiful house.

The farmhouse itself has been beautifully done-out (as the picture here shows) while the whole place has direct access on to Exmoor.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Mill Hill Farm, just outside the National Trust-owned village of Sherborne, is available as a whole with 11 acres or in two lots.

Lot 1 is the Grade II-listed, five-bedroom farmhouse, with ancient orchard, paddock and ‘shambling garden’, plus planning permission for a garden-room extension.

Barns, stables and courtyard make up Lot 2, also with permission for conversion into a family house, plus separate access, a coach house and paddock with river frontage.

For sale with Butler Sherborn. See more pictures and details about this property.

In 1889, the young English wife of Sir Arthur Grant, 9th Baronet of Monymusk, was so displeased by the buildings of north-east Scotland that her husband was persuaded to rebuild their house in the style of her native Cotswolds.

Without any insult to Scottish architecture, we do appreciate the pretty Victorian house at Woodhead Farm, which has a cottagey charm that belies the roomy five bedrooms within. Near Inverurie, it has 43 acres of land, good for barley, oats, grass, potatoes or forage crops, and various modern farm buildings. On the market as a whole or in two lots.

For sale with Bell Ingram. See more pictures and details about this property.