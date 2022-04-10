Five delightful houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

We take a look at some of the finest homes to come to the market via Country Life this week.

Southover House is the major, pre-1926 portion of this grand old country house, which includes all the major reception rooms and principal bedrooms.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A four bedroom house with well established gardens, on a plot of around 0.7 acres situated in a private, semi rural village location — and 3,246 sq. ft. of accommodation over two floors.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

An 1859 former rectory set in almost four and a half acres of pretty grounds and surrounded by countryside, with pool, tennis court and library.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

One of the finest houses in Truro, set in large private gardens with cathedral views.

For sale with Jonathan Cunliffe. See more pictures and details for this property.

In the heart of Windsor, a beautiful detached Victorian home with lovely garden that has been wonderfully refurbished.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.