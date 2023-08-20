Five glorious homes for sale across Britain, as seen in Country Life

Two stunning houses on Guernsey are among the gems in this week's look at the best homes to come to sale via Country Life this week.

A spectacular home set in acres of prime cliff top land with stunning views over Guernsey’s south coast.

There are four reception areas, five bedrooms and five bathrooms, plus a lift and access to clifftop paths.

For sale with Swoffers. See more pictures and details for this property.

Milbourne Hall is a ‘Grade I listed property that still retains the grandeur of a bygone era’, say the agents — perfectly put, we think, for this exquisitely-proportioned Georgian delight.

There are 16 bedrooms, a magnificent dome and the sort of dining room you’d expect to find in a costume drama. Beautiful.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A 19th century former watermill of almost 5,000 sq ft in a wonderfully bucolic location.

Almost every room seems to have a picture window looking out over the surrounding countryside.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

Aldsworth House dates back to the late 18th century, sitting in the

middle of its own land and approached via a sweeping driveway.

There are nine bedrooms in the main house and various other outbuildings — including stables — with the extraordinary pool house a true highlight.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

A home that is ‘one of the finest country estates in the Channel Islands’, according to the agents, a home in 35 acres with three further houses and two staff properties included.

The oldest parts of the house date back over four centuries, but it was largely rebuilt in the Palladian style, and has been beauitifully restored.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.