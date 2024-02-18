Five superb country homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our look at the finest homes to come up for sale via Country Life in recent days showcases a wonderful site in north Devon and a beautiful Cotswolds period home.

In a superb position overlooking the surrounding Quantocks, this country house is unlisted yet full of beautiful character touches, from flagstone floors to mullioned windows.

It’s beautifully redone inside, and comes with a pair of cottages.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A farm of over 500 acres on the northern edge of the Cotswolds, a short drive from Banbury. A three-bedroom farmhouse is included, but there is permission to build a larger home.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

The dunes of north Devon and the beach at Saunton provide the backdrop for this new home in a wonderful spot.

As you can tell from the photographs the house is newly built, and it’s huge at over 13,000 sq ft.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

A double-fronted Victorian house surrounded by a mature garden.

There’s work to be done inside, but this is a lovely family home with an indoor swimming pool.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

OVer 3,500 sq ft of space in this graceful and elegant house that sits in the lovely village of Blockley, near Chipping Campden.

The house’s evolution over the years can be seen in the mix of styles both inside and out, but the whole place has been superbly done inside.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.