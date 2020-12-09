Five truly magnificent country houses and estates for those with £10 million to spend

At the top end of the market, the properties for sale are breathtaking.

West Woodyates is a simply magnificent house surrounded by wonderful gardens.

This 18th century house was built by Thomas Pitt, the shady, diamond-smuggling adventurer-turned-good who founded the Pitt political dynasty.

The house and gardens are truly exquisite and beautifully-kept, but they are just the start in a 970-acre estate within the within the historic and picturesque Cranborne Chase AONB.

For sale with Knight Frank.

A massive effort has been under way at Sheriff Hutton to save this country house — now, it’s pristine and ready for someone to move in.

‘The schedule of repairs that has been carried out to date is mind-boggling,’ wrote Penny Churchill in Country Life last month, ‘but will surely be of great comfort to any proud future owner of this historic country estate.’

And if you fancy a project? Well, while the almost-18,000sq-ft main house is all finished, some of the other properties on the 203-acre estate are still in need of refurbishment.

For sale with Savills.

For those with fantasies of living out their very own Jane Austen novel, Newport House seems to fir the bill perfectly: a remote and beautiful home set within lovely, rolling countryside.

There are 10 bedrooms, nine bathrooms and five grand reception rooms, including a ballroom with a breathtaking inlaid floor upon which it’s not hard to imagine Mr Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet taking a turn.

It’s all within a 427-acre estate in a pretty part of the country, near to charming towns such as Hay-on-Wye and Ludlow.

For sale with Knight Frank.

Some estates in the eight-figure bracket are there because of the land they come with — that’s not the case for Sydenhurst, which sits in 30 acres of countryside near this popular village between Haslemere and Godalming.

It’s not hard to see where the valuation does come from with this truly staggering, newly-built country house that is ‘meticulously crafted and engineered to combine the very best of British craftsmanship’, according to the agents.

There are 8 to 10 bedrooms, depending on how you configure things, but it’s the reception areas and leisure facilities that will most capture the imagination of a house clearly built to impress.

For sale with Knight Frank.

If you’ve ever fancied a Tuscan hillside estate without the bother of having to travel to Italy, the Ancre Hill Estate seems the perfect property.

At the heart is a lovely 19th century country house with outdoor pool surrounded by suitably exotic foliage, while there are gardens and a tennis court within the grounds.

The biggest draw, however — and the reason for the price tag — is the 137 acres of land, which include a superb vineyard renowned for producing high quality wine. Ancre Hill has won awards across the world, and is unncorked at swish places including Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons.

For sale with Savills.