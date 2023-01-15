Four absolutely wonderful country houses for sale in the £3m to £4m bracket, as seen in Country Life

Beautiful homes with space, land and amazing views are available to those with a healthy seven-figure budget to play with.

Underidge is a handsome Arts and Crafts property set in extensive private grounds with magnificent views over the Thames Valley, in a rural location but with great transport links from nearby Beaconsfield.

There is a 5/6 bedroom main house plus a three-bedroom lodge, five acres of gardens and woodland (including an orchard) plus a tennis court and solar panels.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

A hilltop location (as you’ll see at the top of the page) with gorgeous views across this part of Exmoor and down to the coast, with 5,000sq ft of space.

This 1892 house sits in 25 acres with equestrian facilities and outbuildings, and there is a separate cottage also available.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

A horse-lover’s dream near Farringdon, with stables, paddocks and an all-weather manege — plus, of course, a rather lovely house.

The Woodyard was only built last year, set in 62 acres at the end of a long driveway amid open farmland.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

For sale for the first time since 1917, Edlesborough Mill is a wonderfully converted mill house with seven bedrooms — and a converted windmill with five more.

While it could do with a little updating, the heart of the house — including A 30ft+ main drawing room with the old machinery worked into the space — is quite stunning.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.