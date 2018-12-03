A Gloucestershire home with character, land and enormous potential

Priors Court includes everything from an original tiled hallway to a two-storey granary – but this quirky Gloucestershire home needs a bit of TLC.

Despite the long shadow cast by Brexit, Birmingham is currently enjoying something of a renaissance with local agents reporting demand for good country houses from landowners, farmers and businessmen.

And all those looking for a new family home in the areas around the West Midlands will want to consider taking a look at Grade II-listed Priors Court at Long Green, Forthampton . This a village just across the county border into Gloucestershire, six miles from Upton-upon-Severn and eight miles from Tewkesbury.

The house is for sale through Andrew Grant as a whole or in three lots: the guide price is £1.45m for Lot 1, the 6,168sq ft main house, with almost four acres of gardens ; Lot 2 is 24¼ acres of land, at £150,000; and Lot 3 a further 10.3 acres of land, on offer at £60,000.

The substantial main house, which stands on high ground overlooking the M50 with spectacular far-reaching views, dates from the 17th century and offers six reception rooms, six bedrooms and four bathrooms.

It also offers a renovation opportunity. As the pictures here show, the whole house is perfectly habitable but is also in need of some modernisation.

Alternatively, with the benefit of planning consent (granted in 2007), the house could be converted into two dwellings and some nearby outbuildings to further residential accommodation.

Other outbuildings include garaging, an office, a two-storey former granary, stabling, a swimming pool and a tennis court in need of renovation.