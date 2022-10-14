A tastefully converted former church in The North Wessex Downs AONB that is perfect for family life

Arched Mullion windows, lofty interiors and welcoming surroundings form the basis of Old Church House, with plenty more to discover.

This former church in the village of Ecchinswell, near Newbury, has been thoughtfully converted into four-bedroom Old Church House, where an abundance of original features meet with tasteful renovation works to create a comfortable family home.

It arrives on the market via Hamptons for £1.25 million.

The accommodation extends around a large kitchen/breakfast room located at its centre, next to which is an equally spacious and impressive triple-aspect sitting room that extends to 35 feet in length.

The dramatic vaulted wooden ceiling, open fireplace and traditional wood flooring help to create a grand yet unassuming room, perfect for entertaining or cosier family nights in. Large windows frame the doors which lead out onto the garden outside.

Upstairs, the landing has been converted into a studio or study space alongside three of the bedrooms; the master is on the level above.

The garden is mainly lawn with a terrace for outdoor dining and the garage has space for a potential room above that could act as a home office.

The village of Ecchinswell is located in the North Wessex Downs Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and surrounded by picturesque rolling countryside. There’s a strong community feel, no doubt aided by the two main ingredients that seem to form an idyllic rural village setting: a local church and a good pub.

Schooling in the area is excellent, with both primary and nursery options in the village (Ecchinswell & Sydmonton C of E Primary School). State and private schools are easily found in the local area making this a popular choice for families.

Basingstoke, located 11 miles to the south east, runs a fast rail service to London Waterloo and Newbury, just six miles in the opposite direction, runs services into London Paddington. In both towns you’ll find a good range of shops, restaurants and general facilities.

The North Wessex Downs are home to some of England’s most spectacular scenery, where an abundance of walking paths of varying length and degree, cycling routes and star gazing are all on offer.

Old Church House is currently on the market via Hamptons for £1.25 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.