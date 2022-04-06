Is this North Norfolk eco home the epitome of modern coastal living?

In the midst of the North Norfolk Blakeney salt marshes stands a truly breathtaking, modern home that takes coastal living to the extreme.

Described by the Savills, the agents overseeing the sale of Bliss Blakeney, as ‘one of the most outstanding coastal houses to have been offered on the open market in recent years,’ you know you’re probably going to be in for a treat.

With a guide price of £6 million, Bliss Blakeney certainly does not disappoint. Created five years ago by the current owners, Lisa and Daniel — also the creative force and founders of the Everyman Cinema franchise — and with input from architect Anthony Thistleton at Waugh Thistleton Architects, they have created a home that ‘invites the inside in.’

The property is built around a central courtyard and swimming pool, and is predominantly single storey lateral space. The pre weathered timber cladding and napped flint façade is a far cry from the 1950’s house which once stood in its place, and helps reflect and compliment the surrounding Norfolk coastal landscape.

Huge panes of glass, glazed sliding doors, feature windows, roof lanterns and numerous terraces and balconies only help to further emphasise the property’s unrivalled location with vistas over Blakeney harbour, the salt marshes and the sea.

It blends eco living with ‘practicality’ — meaning this is a home to be lived in and enjoyed. Polished concrete, Bisazza tiles and resins floors make it perfect for ‘everyday coastal living,’ whilst underfloor heating, an air recovery system and biomass heating system ensure the property remains well insulated and as efficient as possible.

With nine bedrooms, ten bathrooms and a huge amount of open-plan living space mixed with more intimate corners like the ‘wellbeing area’ (with steam room, treatment area and gym) and cinema, Bliss Blakeney caters to all types of family living.

Four of the bedrooms can be found in accommodation called ‘The Cabin’ which is a self-contained wing, making it perfect for over flow guest accommodation or as a holiday rental means. The bedroom all have direct access out to the garden, and the master suite has a private deck with feature bath.

Set further back from the property, reached through landscaped gardens and paths lined with tall grasses is ‘The Hub’: a standalone building, currently used as office space with a meeting area, desk space and sitting area.

The central courtyard and swimming pool is the natural epicentre of the garden and can be reached from all aspects of the house. A raised decking area leading from the kitchen to the pool offers a huge amount of space for al fresco entertaining.

Bliss Blakeney is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £6 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Blakeney: What you need to know

Location: In the Norfolk Coast AONB and the North Norfolk Heritage Coast, just 4.5 miles from the market town of Holt.

Atmosphere: The quintessential coastal village is lined with flint cottages and narrow streets which lead down the the quay. There are two local excellent pubs — The White Horse and the Kings Arms, a popular deli, art galleries, The Moorings fish restaurant, a village store and the renowned Blakeney Hotel.

Things to do: Excellent sailing is on your doorstep from Blakeney Point to Morston, and the marshes AONB provide excellent bird watching opportunities. There are plenty of coastal path routes to explore along the coast, with many more pubs, restaurants and golf courses to find.

Schools: The local village primary school is Blakeney Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School, rated ‘good’ by Ofsted. Also nearby is Langham Village School, which is rated ‘outstanding.’ Private schooling options include the popular Greshams School and Beeston Prep.

