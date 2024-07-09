Lose yourself in nature in the heart of Truro at the former home of D.M. Thomas

Four bedrooms, half an acre of beautiful woodland gardens, and only a quarter of a mile from the town centre. D. M. Thomas didn't just know how to write books, but also choose places to live.

I have a dream, and I am sure I am not alone in having this dream, but it is this one. I would like to one day write a very successful book, or maybe even series of books, then promptly disappear somewhere rural and live a peaceful quiet life, maybe writing some more books, but also maybe not.

Built in 1789, The Coach house was, well, a former coach house for Tregolls Manor House. However, 35 years ago, after the runaway success of his novel The White Hotel, the author, poet and translator D.M. Thomas decided to buy it and turn it into his house. A wise decision, if you ask me. And now you can buy it, for offers in excess of £1 million, from Lillicrap Chilcott.

Situated a short walking distance from the centre of the town of Truro, you could be forgiven for believing that the Coach House is actually lost in the wild woodlands of the West Country, such is its abundance of rural charm.

Recommended videos for you

The four-bedroom home stands in about a ½ acre of gardens, but what fine gardens they are, with specimen trees, lawned areas, well-stocked beds and bursting with colour. All the boxes ticked.

The home itself consists of two storeys, with the ground floor offering a reception hall, kitchen/breakfast room, dining room, drawing room and utility room. The first floor is where you will find the four bedrooms.

You can tell the Coach House was owned and loved by someone of great artistic talent and taste. Everything, from the garden to the interiors to the property itself, is in sync and the proportions correct. Nothing too excessive, nothing too large, just a comfortable family home in a good part of Cornwall, with enough space to be happy.

I’d best get on with writing that book then.

The Coach House is for sale with Lillicrap Chilcott for offers in excess of £1 million. For more information and pictures, click here