Nine fine country houses for sale starting from just £350,000, as seen in Country Life

Our look at the best homes to come to the market via Country Life includes a Georgian gem in Wiltshire.

A Grade II-listed, six-bedroom Victorian house with swimming pool and summerhouse, tennis court, garage, 2.25 acres of landscaped gardens and a three-bedroom cottage.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

A classic Grade II-listed village house dating from around 1830 that’s been extended and refurbished to make a comfortable family home.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautiful semi-detached period property arranged over three floors with a delightful enclosed garden and large terrace.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A spacious, flexible family home with private, beautifully landscaped gardens on the edge of a popular village.

For sale with Stags. See more pictures and details for this property.

An Edwardian detached family home set amidst a beautiful garden plot of approx. 0.3 acres, located on the outskirts of Wetherby.

For sale with Renton & Parr. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Grade ll listed farmhouse of significant architectural interest, with several period outbuildings set in approx. 10.8 acres.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautifully presented and extended four bedroom sandstone cottage with pan-tiled roof, offering extensive accommodation.

For sale with Bentons. See more pictures and details for this property.

A two bedroom cottage in the heart of Chideock, situated within walking distance of the beach, village store and local pub.

For sale with Goadsby. See more pictures and details for this property.

An attractive barn conversion located within a semi-rural village, with spacious accommodation and countryside views throughout.

For sale with GSC Grays. See more pictures and details for this property.