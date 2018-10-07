Nine picture-perfect country houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our latest round-up of some of the most beautiful houses to appear in Country Life over the last week or so, including one exciting development opportunity.

Cheshire – £4,250,000

An exquisite Listed Grade II Georgian 6 bedroom country house, with substantial ancillary accommodation, nestling in about 21.7 acres, with a further 21.44 acres available by separate negotiation.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

Cumbria – Price on application

For sale by auction this 8 bedroom detached Grade II listed house is set in 3.2 acres of grounds.

For sale with Auction House Essex. See more pictures and details about this property.

Essex – £1,900,000

Period farmhouse with planning permission for additional 4 bedroom house, together with outbuildings, set in beautiful gardens and paddocks of about 11 acres.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

Hampshire – £2,250,000

The quintessential country retreat

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Nork Yorkshire – £1,650,000

This fantastic property boasts two development opportunities: one a large bungalow with planning permission granted to extend the present home into a five bedroom house, the other a fantastic chance to convert a former piggery into a stunning five bedroom family home, complete with 11 acres.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Somerset – £1,750,000

A handsome former rectory

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

West Sussex – £1,400,000

An impressive Grade II property set in parkland

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Wiltshire – £3,250,000

An immaculate Rectory with far reaching views

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Wiltshire – £1,195,000

Country home with stunning Exmoor views

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Worcestershire – £1,100,000

A private estate, at the heart of which is a substantial and impressive country house together with lodge and cottage, set within 52 acres beautifully positioned in the picturesque Lune Valley

For sale with David & Bowring. See more pictures and details about this property.