Nine picture-perfect country houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our latest round-up of some of the most beautiful houses to appear in Country Life over the last week or so, including one exciting development opportunity.

An exquisite Listed Grade II Georgian 6 bedroom country house, with substantial ancillary accommodation, nestling in about 21.7 acres, with a further 21.44 acres available by separate negotiation.

For sale by auction this 8 bedroom detached Grade II listed house is set in 3.2 acres of grounds.

Period farmhouse with planning permission for additional 4 bedroom house, together with outbuildings, set in beautiful gardens and paddocks of about 11 acres.

The quintessential country retreat

This fantastic property boasts two development opportunities: one a large bungalow with planning permission granted to extend the present home into a five bedroom house, the other a fantastic chance to convert a former piggery into a stunning five bedroom family home, complete with 11 acres.

A handsome former rectory

An impressive Grade II property set in parkland

An immaculate Rectory with far reaching views

Country home with stunning Exmoor views

A private estate, at the heart of which is a substantial and impressive country house together with lodge and cottage, set within 52 acres beautifully positioned in the picturesque Lune Valley

