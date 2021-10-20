‘One of the finest and largest apartments in Newcastle’ has come up for sale in a beautifully-converted building in the heart of Jesmond

This plush duplex apartment is situated on a private road with beautiful landscape gardens, and offers quiet luxury living in the heart of one of the regions most popular suburbs.

An elegant three-bedroom apartment, No 46 Princess Mary Court is set within the historic Abbot Memorial Building within a luxury development in Jesmond, Newcastle.

The apartment — currently on the market via Sanderson Young for £1.2 million — is finished to an immaculate standard, with lavish interiors and a living/dining area crying out to be used as entertainment space.

Completely renovated by the current owners, it has many beautiful details, from John Cullen lighting to handmade wool and bamboo carpeting, bespoke cabinetry and exquisite bathrooms.

The 2,400sq ft interior includes a 42ft open-plan living, dining and kitchen space with underfloor heated tiling in the kitchen area and double-height ceilings in the living area.

Also on the ground floor is a large bedroom that can double up as a sitting room. A beautiful staircase leads to the mezzanine music room, then to the master suite and a further bedroom on the first floor.

Jesmond: What you need to know

Location: Jesmond is a suburb less than 2 miles north of Newcastle upon Tyne. Newcastle train station has excellent links to the south and runs on the East Coast Mainline services.

Atmosphere: This upscale neighbourhood is a popular student hub in Newcastle, with students from both universities choosing to base themselves in the area thanks to its close proximity Osbourne Road — a lively street lined with numerous pubs, bars and clubs. But it’s not all nightlife that makes this area so highly sought-after. The Town Moor is situated just to the west, and there are plenty of boutique shops and restaurants to explore.

Things to do: It’s impossible to talk about Newcastle without talking about its fantastic nightlife, however, if that’s not quite your vibe, then there are numerous parks to explore, including Jesmond Dene Park. Shopping and dining in the city centre is fantastic. Visit Grainger market, the Quayside, The Tyne Bridge and The Great North Museum.

Schools: Northern Counties School, Percy Hedley Hedleys College and Newcastle High School for Girls are all local options.

