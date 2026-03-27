Home Property Overseas Properties A breathtaking home created by the man who 'built the most beautiful building in Sweden' The Grand residence at Kungsholmen is a magnificent home that bears the fingerprints of genius. By Toby Keel published 27 March 2026 in Features (Image credit: Thomas Diös, Florbrant Svanberg for Sweden Sotheby’s International Realty) Share Copy link Facebook X Whatsapp Pinterest Share this article Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter