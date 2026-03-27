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A breathtaking home created by the man who 'built the most beautiful building in Sweden'

The Grand residence at Kungsholmen is a magnificent home that bears the fingerprints of genius.

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Grand apartment at Kungsholmen
(Image credit: Thomas Diös, Florbrant Svanberg for Sweden Sotheby’s International Realty)