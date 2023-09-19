No amount of dilapidation can take away the essential charm of a wonderful house like Denton Court, in Kent. James Fisher reports.

Those in search of a project need look no further than Denton Court (or, The Manor of Denton, as it was once known). The property has an elegant history, with a building being on the site since before Domesday. Its entry described it as being ‘worthy of sixty shillings, arable land of three teams, four villans, with two borders have one team’. Should you be out of shillings, arable lands or ‘villans’, the Cranbrook and East Kent office of Savills are asking for offers in excess of £2.75m.

In the centuries since it was first occupied, the property has changed hands numerous times, as well as being rebuilt twice — once in 1574, by then owner William Boys, and again in 1860, by William Willats.

Now a substantial building of some 17,300sq ft in total, with 27 acres of gardens and grounds, Denton Court ‘provides a magnificent restoration project with the opportunity to create a grand country home or a boutique hotel,’ according to selling agent Julien Hunt.

Despite being — ahem — not in the best condition, externally and internally, the house boasts a wealth of period features that would provide inspiration and elegance for any restorer.

Of particular note are the high ceilings with ornate cornice work, wooden floors and wall panelling, impressive sash windows and period fireplaces in many rooms.

That is to say nothing of the magnificent central staircase, which sweeps around the hall and would offer a setting for endless grand entrances to any parties that you might wish to throw.

The grounds consist of extensive lawns and parkland, with mature trees throughout, as well as paddocks down to grazing.

There are two further properties — somewhere to stay, perhaps, while you carry out the required work? The Gate Lodge has two bedrooms, while Court Cottage has four. There are various other outbuildings, including woodstores and a workshop.

Denton Court is for sale via Savills at £2.75m — see more pictures and details.