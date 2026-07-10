Reader event: Advance to Mayfair with London Square

Mayfair has always rewarded those who understand that a building’s worth lies as much in its setting as its stonework.

How to attend Country Life readers wishing to attend the event on July 29 should RSVP to RSVPcountrylife@londonsquare.co.uk. Further details on each development can be found at westminstertower.co.uk, fiftybrookgreen.co.uk and ransomeswharf.co.uk, or by following @londonsquaredevelopments.

It is fitting, then, that London Square, the multi-award-winning developer behind some of the capital’s most quietly distinguished addresses, and its parent company Aldar, have chosen Bruton Place, W1, for its new private venue, showcasing its London-wide portfolio for the first time, and for elegant entertaining in the rooftop space.

London Square is joining forces with Country Life and Swaine — the oldest name in British luxury leather goods, purveyor to royalty and gentry alike since the 18th century — for a summer celebration and drinks reception on Bruton Place on Wednesday, July 29, from 6pm to 8pm.

The Fifty Brook Green development features a cluster of Victorian residences in a former schoolhouse. (Image credit: London Square)

Guests will hear from Swaine’s brand director, Monty Corry, on the heritage behind its workshops and have the opportunity to admire a range of finely crafted leather goods and accessories.

Founded in 1750, Swaine celebrated its 275th anniversary last year, an astonishing feat unmatched by any other British luxury house. The firm has evolved with remarkable grace, becoming purveyors of fine leather goods, umbrellas and military regalia to kings, diplomats and the occasional secret agent.

London Square is showcasing Swaine’s range of exquisite leather goods. (Image credit: Swaine)

By comparison, London Square was established only 16 years ago and yet shares a similar commitment to quality, creating homes with exceptional design. Now owned by Aldar, the Abu Dhabi-based property group’s backing has underpinned London Square’s expansion into the capital’s prime and super-prime markets.

From Westminster to Kensington, Battersea to the Royal Boroughs, the company’s portfolio reads like a map of London’s enduring character, which makes its summer campaign, Iconic London Beautifully in Focus, less a marketing flourish than a statement of principle.

Glorious terraces are a feature of the Fifty Brook Green properties. (Image credit: London Square)

The evening will also offer a first look at three of London Square’s most compelling developments: Westminster Tower, SE1, on Albert Embankment opposite the Palace of Westminster, offers apartments from £2.5 million, as well as two extraordinary pent- houses; Fifty Brook Green, a gated cluster of Victorian residences in a former school- house in west London, begins at £1.43 million; and Ransome’s Wharf, SW11, set around its own historic dock on Battersea riverfront, starts from £1.1 million

London Square's Ransome's Wharf development. (Image credit: London Square)

The evening will also offer a first look at three of London Square’s most compelling developments: Westminster Tower, SE1, offers apartments from £2.5 million, as well as two extraordinary penthouses; Fifty Brook Green, a gated cluster of Victorian residences in a former schoolhouse in west London, begins at £1.43 million; and Ransome’s Wharf, SW11, set around its own historic dock on Battersea riverfront, starts from £1.1 million.

To attend the event on July 29, simply RSVP to RSVPcountrylife@londonsquare.co.uk.

To find out more about the developments, see their individual websites at www.westminstertower.co.uk, www.fiftybrookgreen.co.uk and www.ransomeswharf.co.uk, or @londonsquaredevelopments on Instagram.