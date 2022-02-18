Seven of the most amazing barn conversions for sale in Britain right now

If you are looking for a country property that's eye-catching and a little different, a barn conversion could be for you and we have handpicked some of the best currently on the market.

Why buy a barn conversions? For many people, a move to the countryside hinges on the dream of living in a magnificent country house, but for those looking for a home with a difference, a barn conversion is just the ticket.

Barns generally offer big and bright spaces, with plenty of ceiling height and, often, character details such as vaulted ceilings, exposed bricks and ancient timbers. Yet, unlike traditional country houses, barn conversions lend themselves easily to creating open-plan interiors—perfect for those who prefer a more contemporary layout. Whether you are ready to buy or just looking for inspiration, here’s our pick of the best barn conversions for sale this month.

Our favourite barn conversions for sale — from listed period gems to ultra-modern properties

Whether you love period details or contemporary style, our selection of converted barns for sale has you covered.

1. A contemporary barn conversion for sale in Warwickshire — £1.75 million

This is a barn conversion for buyers who love a very contemporary look. With its concrete frame, black-painted brickwork and oak cladding, 5,000sq ft School Farm Barn is far from the traditional picture of an agricultural building, but until not too long ago, it was used to store grains and farming tools. Then, a Grand Design transformation happened, turning it into a sleek modern home that’s eco-friendly, too (think air-source heat pump and solar panels).

The 16ft-high original barn doors set the tone of the building and open onto a spectacular open-plan living and dining space with 29½ft-high ceilings. The fabulous Leicht fitted kitchen is recessed off the dining area and leads to an enclosed walk-in pantry to hide any clutter.

The rest of the ground floor is taken up by a guest ensuite, a practical boot room and the master bedroom’s dressing area and striking bathroom. From here, a staircase leads to the main bedroom itself on the mezzanine level. Another staircase — an eye-catching steel structure — leads from a corner of the sitting area to the games room and three more bedroom suites.

For sale at £1.75 million through Fine & Country.

2. An ancient barn conversion for sale in Monmouthshire, £1.6 million

Modern design meets 200-year-old architecture at this delightful barn for sale near Usk, in Monmouthshire. Listed Grade II, The Barn, in Llangwm, is a traditional dry-stone building with a pitched terracotta roof, but it has been cleverly converted to incorporate contemporary touches and make the most of the views across its pristine surroundings.

The 5,198sq ft interior is a triumph of exposed stonework, beams and trusses, flagstone floors and vaulted ceilings—all enhanced by soft LED pelmet lighting, underfloor central heating and plenty of glazing.

The heart of the house is the double-height living area, with its exposed trusses, glass panelling, Charnwood woodburning stove (on a stone hearth) and an oak spiral staircase reaching to the mezzanine library. The living area is flanked on one side by two bedrooms and on the other by a wing housing the kitchen, family room and a guest bedroom.

Upstairs are two more bedrooms, including a suite affording long country views. However, the best place to soak up the views is outside: the 7.3-acre grounds have plenty of panoramic spots, as well as an established fruit orchard, a vegetable garden and a range of outbuildings.

For sale at £1.6m through Roscoe Rogers & Knight.

3. A Grade II-listed barn conversion for sale in Kent, £2.495 million

This magnificent barn conversion combines a scenic setting with charming period features and an abundance of space. Situated in 6.5 acres of land on the edge of Penhurst, within the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and close to Tonbridge, Grade II-listed Abbotsmerry Barn impresses at first glance with its massive hipped roof and weatherboarding.

The 3,482sq ft interior doesn’t disappoint either, with its exposed beams, brick fireplaces and wood-burning stoves. The ground floor centres on a large, open-plan kitchen, dining and living area that flows seamlessly into a vaulted sitting room with direct access to the garden. There also are a separate dining room, a family room and a bedroom.

Upstairs are three bedrooms and a striking, vaulted drawing room with brick fireplace, stove and galleried area overlooking the vaulted sitting room below. One more bedroom is situated on the top floor. Outside are 682sq ft of outbuildings and panoramic gardens complete with sunken pool, brick terrace, topiary, and beautiful borders featuring lavender, roses and rhododendrons, among others.

For sale at £2.495 million through Knight Frank.

4. An architect-designed barn conversion for sale in Bedfordshire, £1.050 million

Buyers looking to move to a private development should take a look at 3, The Old Dairy, one of a cluster of barn conversions in a peaceful rural setting on the edge of the Sandy Smith reserve.

This architect-designed, 2,641sq ft home, set in 2/3 of an acre, showcases the original, Grade II-listed building’s exceptional volume, particularly in the light-flooded, open-plan dining area, with its triple-height, vaulted ceiling and fine fireplace.

Just off it, separated by glaze-panelled doors, stands the large, well-equipped kitchen, which opens onto the lovely garden, which has a seating area for alfresco eating and relaxation. Also on the ground floor is a bedroom that can double up as a playroom. Upstairs are three more bedrooms with beautiful vaulted ceilings.

For sale at £1.05m through Fine & Country.

5. An 800-year-old barn conversion for sale in Somerset — £1.8 million

The walls of The Almonry and The Almonry Barn, in Muchelney, exude history. The barn is the oldest among this collection of picturesque stone buildings: originally dating from about 800 years ago, it has been converted into a spectacular wedding venue. It could continue to be run like that, or it could be repurposed to a magnificent party barn or living area.

A Scheduled Ancient Monument, it has a profusion of exposed stone walls, beams and trusses, flagstone floors and an attention-grabbing vaulted ceiling. A staircase reaches up to a viewing gallery.

The other buildings include the pretty two-bedroom Studio attached to the barn and the Grade II-listed house (also rich in exposed beams, vaulted ceilings and stonework), which is currently split into two different units, but could be re-joined into a single, larger one.

The delightful grounds, studded with trees and brightened by well-stocked borders, enjoy fine views across the church tower of St Peter and St Paul as well as the nearby Abbey.

On the market at £1.8m through Jackson-Stops.

6. A panoramic barn conversion for sale in Berkshire, £1.875 million

Period charm and contemporary design go hand in hand at this striking barn conversion in Brock Hill, within easy reach of Ascot and Bracknell.

Reclaimed antique double doors open onto a galleried entrance hall that leads onto the barn’s pièce de resistance — the magnificent drawing room, which has a soaring vaulted ceiling, full-height windows and an exposed brick fireplace separating it from the dining room.

Beyond that is the fabulous contemporary kitchen with granite surfaces and Gaggenau appliaces, plus a snug. A cantilevered staircase leads to the first floor, which houses four bedrooms, including the panoramic master suite. Additional accommodation is available in a self-contained annexe.

£1.875m through Strutt & Parker.

7. A spectacular barn conversion for sale in Berkshire, £1.995 million

Grade II-listed Buck Farm Barn sits amid woodland by the village of Binfield. Entirely renovated by the current owners, this glorious, 4611sq ft barn conversion makes the most of the building’s sense of space. Enormous glass doors open onto an open-plan living and dining area with vaulted ceilings and exposed timbers, which is presided over by a beautiful Inglenook fireplace. Flagstone floors (concealing underfloor heating) add to the charm.

Off to one side, the kitchen also has a vaulted ceiling and exposed beams, as well as bespoke elm-fronted cabinets, granite countertops and a stately cream Aga. Next to it is a mellow family room, which opens onto a sun terrace. On the opposite side of the ground floor sits a bedroom and study space.

The first floor houses three more bedrooms—the master suite, with its long country views is particularly fine—and another sitting and study area that enjoys a superb panorama. The grounds, which extend to about three acres, include a woodland area, lawned garden and a sunken topiary garden.

For sale at £1.995m through Knight Frank.