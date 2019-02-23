Six beautiful character houses under £1m, from the coast and the Borders to inside the M25

We've trawled the market to see some of the finest homes for sale across the country that still offer change from the £1m mark, from charming cottages to sprawling estates.

Rupert’s Rest’ is an utterly delightful Grade II-listed home which looks like something out of a sumptuous BBC costume drama, this gem in the village of Great Glen is full of character and architectural interest.

There are five bedrooms, three reception rooms and an original Victorian orangery, all of which have just been through a comprehensive two-year refurbishment programme.

For sale with James Sellicks. See more pictures and details about this property.

A 53-acre estate with a nine-bedroom at its heart, Wedderlie House is exactly the sort of property which persuades buyers from around the world to set up in the Borders.

The castle dates to the 16th century but lay in ruins at the end of the 19th century, until recent restoration has turned it back into a fine home.

There are all manner of period features nestling side-by-side with the more modern touches: there is an Aga and a breakfast bar, stone fireplaces and modern lighting, walled gardens and fine modern equestrian facilities. A bit of everything, in other words.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

An utterly charming cottage that offers a touch of country life well within the M25 – this house is just outside Stanmore, near Elstree.

It’s a picture-perfect three bedroom home with a separate summerhouse and gym, a good-sized garden and very tastefully deocrated throughout.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Before you get too excited, the asking price doesn’t buy you the whole of Netley Castle, located right on the coast beween Southampton and Hamble. But it does buy you a huge chunk of it: 2,700sq ft, with four bedrooms and roof terrace with views across Southampton Water.

The inside of the apartment is currently fairly featureless and ripe for someone to come along with a decorator’s eye, but the communal areas make the most of original features such as fine staircases and stone doorways.

For our money, though, it’s the views which will clinch the deal. Spectacular.

For sale with Hunters. See more pictures and details about this property.

More than ‘just’ a house, Skeeby Grange near Richmond also includes a cottage, barn, two garages (one of which can fit three cars) and four acres of land, plus an option to buy a further 20 acres.

As well as the four bedrooms and main reception rooms there are further delights such as a garden terrace room, snug and a ‘butcher’s kitchen’. The design of the place is very clever: all the principle rooms face south so as to bask in the sunshine and the views across the surrounding fields.

For sale with GSC Grays. See more pictures and details about this property.

We’ll make no bones about it: this former chapel in Monmouth is one of the quirkiest properties we’ve seen in a long, long time, and it’s going to take an owner with real vision to make the most of this stunning space.

A huge amount of work has already been done on the place, with underfloor heating, spiral staircases and Art Deco features throughout the Grade II*-listed building.

For sale with Roscoe Rogers & Knight. See more pictures and details about this property.