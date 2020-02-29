Six converted barns for sale which offer history, beauty and tranquility

Whether it's the feeling of space, the beautiful old timbers or the fact that they generally come with great outdoor areas, converted barns are perennially popular. James Fisher picks out some of the finest for sale across the country right now.

Hidden down a long driveway at the foot of the Cotswold Hills, Peasebrook Farm is the perfect barn for the equestrian-obsessed owner. The facilities would make Paul Nicholls blush, with extensive lorry parking, a mirrored outdoor arena, a mirrored indoor arena, a lunge ring and 23 stables.

Inside, the house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, which surround a 47ft reception room and open-plan kitchen.

For sale with Strutt & Parker.

What’s better than a barn conversion? Well, a barn and grain-store conversion, naturally. Situated in a private, gated development in the village of Little Wymondley, The Granary was converted in 2005 to provide 2,600sq ft of accommodation on two floors.

The highlight is surely the grain store, which, on the ground floor, has a bespoke rounded kitchen, with a circular sitting room on the floor above. Four bedrooms and bathrooms sit either side of the double-height family room that occupies the middle of the property.

For sale with Michael Graham.

Would you like to arrive at your property by driving over a bridge? Of course you would, and The New Barn near Hever, Kent, provides just that opportunity. Formal and informal entertaining are the key features, with large open-plan sitting and dining rooms complemented by terraces within the landscaped gardens for warmer months.

The New Barn comes with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, and the master suite has a roll-top bath from which to enjoy views over the countryside.

For sale with Savills.

This barn near Chorley dates back to 1832, but the refurbishment job has only just been completed — this is on a small development of new homes. And while that might cut down the romance of the place, it makes up with it in other ways.

The space inside is beautifully-finished, but it’s the outdoor areas which really grab the attention — particularly the enormous patio area with a large, timber gazebo.

For sale with Regan & Hallworth.

There are some barn conversions where, after stepping over the threshold, it’s hard to imagine that the place was anything other than a home. That’s emphatically not the case at Church Barn, in the the pretty village of Waltham St. Lawrence, where the original structure has been made the star of the show.

The huge vaulted reception room really is something else — and underfloor heating should keep it feeling warm, despite the height of the ceiling. There are three further reception rooms, five bedrooms and a pool in a huge house which boasts almost 5,000 sq ft.

For sale with Savills.

Lavenham has long been a jewel in Suffolk’s crown and the delightful timber-frame Priory Farm Court must surely be one of the reasons why.

Standing within well-maintained and picturesque gardens, the property offers three bedrooms and three bathrooms over two floors, with a magnificent double-height dining hall, kitchen/breakfast room and study, all finished to a high specification.

For sale with Jackson-Stops.