Six palatial homes for billionaires for sale across Britain

Annabel Dixon takes a look at some of the most opulent, extraordinary and occasionally outrageous properties for sale across the country today.

If palatial is your style and money is no object, then this Grade I-listed mansion should be right at the top of your list. Following a staggering eight-year restoration project, Denham Place boasts interiors most of us can only dream of. It’s not short on modern comforts either: think lifts to all floors, underfloor heating, audio-visual tech, and air con in all rooms.

Former residents are as jaw-dropping as the mansion itself. They include the Bonaparte family, American banker JP Morgan, politician and movie financier Lord Robert Vansittart, and James Bond film franchise co-producer Harry Saltzman, according to the listing.

And did we mention the 43 acres of parkland designed by Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown? You see, not your regular home.

A relative snip compared ot the other places on this list, Blackden Manor is a gorgeous, 10,000sq ft house in 28.5 acres with so many bedrooms we lost count when looking at the floorplan.

It’s an extraordinary amalgam of old and new, where wood-panelled rooms with ancient beams site alongside a hotel-style modern extension and leisure facilities. There is a lake, tennis courts and a pool — and views of the telescope at Joddrell Bank.

All very lovely, and the agents are very excited. Crispin Harris of Jackson-Stops calls it ‘one of the finest country houses I have ever had the pleasure of visiting’ and ‘an exemplar of creating modern living within the context of a beautiful Listed building.’

The magnificent Linton Park is nestled in the heart of the Garden of England. And it really is quite something.

The main Grade I-listed country house was extended by Thomas and William Cubitt for the fifth Earl Cornwallis. Today, it is beautifully-preserved and retains its grandeur. The stucco-fronted mansion is surrounded by Grade II*-listed gardens and grounds that the green-fingered would surely give their right arm for.

You’ll need plenty of help to keep this place going though. It totals 440 acres and includes 16 further properties.

Now this penthouse apartment is not for the shy and retiring type. Located in the Boiler House in Battersea Power Station, the four-bedroom home boasts a dining area underneath one of the iconic chimneys, an internal roof garden, and a bedroom roof terrace with 360-degree views of London.

Naturally with a home of this calibre, there’s other perks too, including 24/7 concierge services and a residents-only gym.

It comes with a staff area with bedroom and office space. You might need some help keeping all that glass clean…

Built in the 1930s, this striking modernist house is one of Wentworth Estate’s most historic. And it’s bang next door to the golf club. It’s got form too, as the former country estate of US ambassador John Hay Whitney.

Cherry Hill has undergone a mega facelift in recent times — reportedly to the tune of around £16 million, according to The Times.

Today, the three-storey home includes a basement cinema and wine cellar with a subterranean link to a new pavilion as well as a spa and an underground swimming pool with a descending floor.

No Belgravia townhouse is remotely ordinary (especially with a £36 million price tag). But step inside this mid-terrace house and discover absolute decadence. It’s hard to know where to start.

Still, if you did have another vision for this stucco-fronted property, the rooms are versatile and could be converted, according to the selling agent (subject to the relevant permissions).

Set on one of London’s most sought-after squares, the mansion is thought to be one of only 12 that has a garden view.

