Six superb homes as seen in Country Life, including a genuinely palatial £32 million masterpiece

Our look at the latest homes to come to the market via Country Life includes one of the most extraordinary homes we've featured this year.

A delightful Queen Anne vicarage a short stroll from the heart of a pretty village — one with two pubs and a school — and a five-minute drive from Buckingham.

There are seven bedrooms on paper, but the space on offer is hugely flexible, with the present owners having various parts of the house set up as a home office and party barn.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

A riverside mansion in Sonning, one of the most beautiful villages along this stretch of the Thames, with 110m of mooring and 15,000sq ft.

There’s a touch of Dynasty/Dallas 1980s-style glamour about the house, with sweeping staircases, huge rooms and magnificent views over the lawns. A real luxury home if ever there was one.

For sale with Winkworth. See more pictures and details for this property.

A six-bedroom country home in a village not far from Salisbury, with six bedrooms and 4,000 sq ft.

This beautiful old 17th century home is full of charm that goes way beyond its vital statistics, however, and its Grade II* listing is easy to understand.

For sale with Woolley & Wallis. See more pictures and details for this property.

Where do you start with a house like this? It’s a neo-classical inspired property set in 18 acres of beautiful and tranquil country gardens.

Nine bedrooms, 14 bathrooms and a state-of-the-art home cinema are all on the llist of this 21,000sq ft property, but it’s the sense of living in a mini-Versailles that is probably the biggest draw. Extraordinary.

For sale with Wilsons Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A classic Channel Islands home that dates back to 1606 — though it’s been so beautifully restored and improved that inside it feels immaculate.

Air source heat pumps and solar panels keep both the house and the large pool warm, and the eight-bedroom house is close to the beautiful beaches at St Brelade’s Bay and St Ouen’s Bay.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Recommended videos for you

You’d never believe that the M25 was just three miles away from this charming country home, with seven bedrooms, a swimming pool and a wonderful feeling of space.

There’s a Cluedo-board’s worth of reception rooms — including library, study and billiards room — as well as a Mark Wilkinson kitchen, barns and more.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.