Six superb homes for sale from £1.6m to £8m, as seen in Country Life

This week's round-up of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life has a Cornish waterside mansion, a Hampshire masterpiece, and much more.

In a village near Alresford, a wonderful opportunity to own a country house — originally an 18th century rectory — within glorious grounds.

There are five bedrooms in the main house and two more in the annexe (which also houses an office and family room) as well as a walled courtyard garden and wonderful views across the Candover Valley.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A wonderful 19th century home near the Pandora Inn with views over Restronguet Creek.

It’s on the market for the first time in more than 20 years, with four bedrooms, over 3,000sq ft and a terrace from which you can look out across the water.

For sale with Jonathan Cunliffe. See more pictures and details for this property.

An extraordinary medieval house which has grown with the centuries but still retained many of its original features — not least an incredible entrance hall and grounds which still have remnants of a moat.

Six bedrooms and sevn acres of land make this a grand country house, yet it’s close to the town of Hitchin, with easy access to the A1 and a fast train service that gets to King’s Cross in half an nour.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

A spectacular amalgamation of old school charm and modern design in this mini-estate of 19 acres in the South Downs, a little to the east of Winchester.

There is everything from a golf simulator to stables included, with the main house alone having more than 10,000sq ft.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

If exposed brick and timber is your idea of a great country house, you’ve come to the right place: this five-bedroom home near Bury St Edmunds has more of both than we can remember seeing in years.

The gardens are a real highlight as well, with an outdoor pool, kitchen garden, greenhouse, a separate cottage and superb equestrian facilities.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Sitting almost in the shadow of the village church, this is a seven-bedroom family house dating back a couple of hundred years.

There is a detached barn conversion, a plethora of other outbuildings and 30 acres of land — though it can be split in to lots.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.