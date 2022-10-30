Six truly magnificent country homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our pick of the houses to hit the market via Country Life this week includes a Cornish home with a clifftop location and a house by the Thames with a music room that must be seen.
Hampshire — £6,500,000
A gorgeous country house so well-fitted to its location you’d think it had been here centuries; in fact, it’s just a decade old.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.
Hampshire – £4,850,000
Six bedrooms, five reception rooms and a pool house, plus two separate cottages and 26.7 acres in this Test Valley dream home.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.
Berkshire — £4,250,000
Just a couple of miles from Windsor and close to the Thames at Runneymede is this rather amazing home that’s full of unusual touches — not least the octagonal music room.
For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.
Hertfordshire — £3,000,000
A quintessential, Grade II-listed house that’s on the outskirts of Greater London — and just a mile from the Tube.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.
Cornwall — £2,850,000
A beautiful house in what the agents call ‘one of the county’s most exclusive and best-regarded settings’ — and it’s hard not to agree.
For sale with Lillicrap Chilcott. See more pictures and details for this property.
Gloucestershire — £1,350,000
In a glorious building near Chipping Campden, a three-bedroom apartment with rooms on a wonderful scale — as well as hassle-free access to 35 acres of grounds including tennis court, croquet lawn and a swimming pool.
For sale with Pritchard & Company. See more pictures and details for this property.
