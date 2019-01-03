A stunning eight bedroom family home, ready to live in, with the potential to keep even the most enthusiastic doer-upper busy for the foreseeable future

Too often properties in need of renovation require their owners to hold off on moving in until work is completed; not so with The Old Vicarage, a perfect country house with the potential to be magnificent.

In the Home Counties, where swift, reliable access to London is a crucial requirement, finding a fine house in a good location can be difficult. One such place is on the market right now via Strutt & Parker, who are handling the sale of The Old Vicarage at Barkway, near Royston, Hertfordshire, at a guide price of £2.75 million.

The handsome Victorian former vicarage, set in some 13 acres of gardens, grounds, stabling and paddocks, a mere 37-minute train ride from London Kings Cross, comes with planning consent in place for a series of extensions.

The new owner will be able to build a basement extension, ground-floor extension, first-floor rear and side extension, a roof extension with three rear dormer windows and a new front porch – enough to keep the most enthusiastic doer-upper busy for the foreseeable future.

Eight comfortable bedrooms already sit among the three light and airy receptions rooms, meaning that when the new owners do come to renovating the areas which need it, they can do so from the comfort of their own home.

The Old Vicarage at Barkway is on the market with Strutt & Parker at a guide price of £2.75 million, click here for more information and pictures.