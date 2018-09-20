A Georgian-style house with a gorgeous walled garden in a picture-perfect Cotswolds village

In an enviable position bordering the picturesque village of Minchinhampton, Woodlands is perfect for any family looking to downsize.

For sale through the Cirencester office of Butler Sherborn at a guide price of £1.55m, Woodlands is an impressive Georgian-style, family house, built some 25 years ago, in a mature walled-garden setting on the edge of the much-sought-after village of Minchinhampton, four miles from Stroud and 12 miles from Cirencester in Gloucestershire.

The handsome, 5,150sq ft house, which sits on high ground with fabulous views over Gatcombe Woods and the surrounding countryside, boasts light, well-proportioned rooms on two floors.

There’s an elegant central hall, three reception rooms, a kitchen/ breakfast room, cellars, master and guest suites, two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The house is designed around the entrance hall and its gorgeous staircase, with high-ceilings rooms flowing out from this central point. Most rooms boast full length windows, which flood the property with natural light.

The wide expanse of lawn is framed by mature trees which provide privacy and shelter the grounds. A beautifully wide terrace stretches across the full width of the house, with an impressive twin staircase leading to the garden and the circular garden room below.

There is a Cotswold stone-walled vegetable garden to the side of the house, offering a range of soft fruits. Along with a utility room and a boot room accessible from the garden, the house has a wine cellar and extra storage room available in the basement.

Casual golfers will make ample use of Minchinhampton’s own golf course, although they are warned to be on the lookout for free-roaming cows.

There are two further courses available at the Minchinhampton Golf Club, one in a parkland style and the other boasting links characteristics. The area offers a wealth of schools and transport from Kemble and Stroud stations, with links to London Paddington.

Woodlands is on sale through Butler Sherborn at a guide price of £1.55 million. Click here for more information and pictures.