This 15th century family home in Surrey might just have one of the nicest extensions we’ve seen

Four-bedroom Smallbrook Farm near Thursley shows how good design can improve our built heritage.

Located a mile down a country lane, and walking distance from the charming village of Thursley, sits Smallbrook Farm, a ‘wonderfully pretty house, with beautiful gardens and a picturesque setting’, according to agent Alaistair Mercer.

Despite having ‘skin in the game’, he is indeed correct. Smallbrook Farm — for sale with Savills for £2.35 million — is a delightful four-bedroom Surrey home, which sits under a hipped roof, with a stone façade and magnificent gardens extending to just over an acre. It’s in a prime location too — the village of Thursley benefits from a pub, church and, crucially, a cricket club. It’s also near the Surrey Hills AONB and the area is designated a National Nature Reserve. Farnham and its Waitrose is only 8 miles away. All bases officially covered.

The main property is listed Grade II and dates back to the early 15th century, and offers a wealth of period features, a tremendous aspect and rooms in good proportions. Of particular interest is the conservatory/extension which houses the family kitchen. Created from an exposed oak frame with a pitched and glazed lantern roof, it’s a terrific spot for entertaining, with plenty of natural light and a breakfast bar in the centre for seating. Further reception rooms on the ground floor include a sitting room, snug, study and utility room.

The first floor houses the four bedrooms, including the spacious master suite, and two bathrooms. Outside, two outbuildings house two separate studios, one detached and the other above the two-bay garage. Both come with their own bathrooms.

The gardens take advantage of the glorious position of Smallbrook Barn, and have been landscaped to maximise the surrounding landscape. Providing a mix of formal, wild and woodland areas, it’s the perfect place for entertaining, alfresco dining and relaxing, while providing plenty of space for nature. A scenic brook can be found at the edge of one side, and further private gardens are found across the country lane.

Smallbrook Farm is for sale with Savills for £2.35 million. For more information and pictures, click here.