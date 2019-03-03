Three charming homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our regular look at some of the houses featured in Country Life recently unearths a gem in Cumbria.

A Grade II listed period five bedroom country house with a self-contained two bedroom apartment, full of character and enjoying wonderful views of the fells.

The house is in an idyllic village location in Dufton, within the North Pennines AONB.

For sale with Fine & Country via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A fascinating and stylish listed 17th century watermill (also pictured top) in an idyllic waterfront setting near Knowle.

Original elements from the mill have been used in the interior design while the grounds, which extend to approximately seven acres, include three ponds and a large area of mature woodland.

For sale with Savills via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A stunning 17th Century Grade II listed four bed cottage in Great Sampford, Saffron Walden.

There are four reception rooms, a large garden and an absolute wealth of character.

For sale with Zoe Napier via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.