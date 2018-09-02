Three fine homes, as seen in the pages of Country Life

This week's selection includes a beautiful estate in the Borders at the price of a semi-detached house in a far-flung suburb.

Gloucestershire – £1,475,000

An attractive listed Cotswold farmhouse.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Scottish Borders – £695,000

Pretty Georgian former farmhouse.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Ontario, Canada – $3,650,000

Exceptional country estate near Toronto offers an 82 acre equestrian facility featuring an indoor arena, 2 stable areas and 12 paddocks. Beautifully appointed century home & newly constructed coach house with 4 bay garage.

For sale with Royal LePage. See more pictures and details about this property.