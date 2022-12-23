Country Life’s top 10 property stories of 2022

From castles and cottages to manor houses and an entire peninsula of a Scottish island, enjoy our pick of the year's property.

Our top property article of the year was actually published a couple of days before the end of 2021. It was this article about a delightful house in the village where the critically-derided, yet widely-adored film The Holiday was filmed. The real cottage used in filming no longer exists, incidentally, as the piece goes on to explain.

Read the full article.

Not in the Cotswolds, nor the West Country — both spots which had red-hot markets earlier in the year — but in North Yorkshire, the Grade I-listed Gilling Castle simply had to be seen to be believed. That such a building could really be a private home seems rather astonishing and wonderful — and yes, it did find a buyer.

Read the full article.

Back in May, Penny Churchill took a look at Meldon Park, a glorious country estate set in spectacular countryside. It’s not hard to see why the vendors were reluctant to sell; ‘It’s been a battle between head and heart and, in the end, the head came out on top,’ they told Penny at the time.

Read the full article.

‘Is this the best waterside house for sale on the English coast right now?’ we asked when The Haven came up for sale in June. (Answer: yes.)

Read the full article.

It’s usually the houses rather than their surrounds that are the big draw with Britain’s best properties — and while Nanny Brow is a lovely home, the stunning setting near Ambleside was unforgettable.

Read the full article.

Many of the big sales happened earlier in the year, but not this one. The quite spectacular Edgeworth Manor, a 17th-century creation set amid dozens of acres that include Victorian gardens, woodland and its own enchanting valley, came to the market in late November — and it’s still available at the time of writing.

Read the full article.

Way back in January we took a look at this bargain of a house in St Agnes, and found it to be a newly unearthed gem, in the sense that it was horribly rough, filthy and in need of serious work. Ahh, but the potential — the potential was evidently huge, as bidders could see. The hammer eventually fell at almost £60,000 over the guide price.

Read the full article.

Houses don’t often come to the market for the first time in three-quarters of a millennium, so it was little surprise to see the huge response to Adlington Hall, in Cheshire — and this genuinely magnificent house was worth it.

Read the full article.

Like no other I’ve seen on the market in the past two decades,’ said agent Robert McCulloch of the Tayvallich Estate, which came up for sale in September with the oddly-specific price tag of £10.465 million.

Read the full article.

Not a bad CV — the man in question was Sir Thomas Wyatt, an adventurer and diplomat as well as writer and philanderer. He also talked his way out of the Tower of London despite being accused of bedding Henry VIII’s wife. How he found the time to have this wonderful house built amid all that is anyone’s guess.

Read the full article.