The ultimate in splendid isolation? A gorgeous Scottish country house with woodland gardens running down to the loch

Located at the head of Loch Creran, Druimavuic House has been fully renovated to provide an elegant family home with far-reaching views.

Set against a dramatic backdrop, this secluded Scottish home on the west coast fuses traditional design with modern interiors.

The eight-bedroom, seven-bathroom property has now been brought to the market via Knight Frank with a £1,600,000 price tag.

And it’s hard to imagine isolation any more splendid.

Druimavuic House is understood to have been built by Clan Campbell in 1750, extended in 1850 for a wedding (as you do), and then fully and sensitively renovated by the current owners in 2010.

Situated close to the shores of Loch Creran, Druimavuic House retains all its period charm. But it has been brought bang up to date and includes double glazed sash-and-case windows, a modern kitchen and bathrooms, a drawing room with a wood-burning stove, and vibrant colours.

The house boasts well-proportioned rooms, such as the drawing room, dining room, study and kitchen. And towards the back, there’s a host of practical rooms, including a wine cellar, boot room and utility room.

There’s a double garage with a boiler tucked neatly away. And there’s also a three-bay wood store, a stone and slate bothy, and a stone steading next to the Allt Buidhe burn.

Druimavuic House is nestled in some 11.5 acres of land, and is unsurprisingly focused on the scintillating westerly views over Loch Creran.

The gardens include formal lawns that surround the house, planted borders, specimen trees, a walled garden, a pretty rhododendron and woodland walk, and a four-acre paddock, with the burn flowing along the southern boundary of the garden.

When we mentioned ‘splendid isolation’ in regard to the location, we really weren’t joking: the nearest village, Benderloch, is eight miles away. That said, once you’re there you’ll find a general store, cafe, post office, petrol station and primary school. And when you need more facilities, Oban — the unofficial capital of the West Highlands of Scotland, not to mention the seafood capital of the country — is 17 miles away.

‘The countryside around Druimavuic boasts some of the most spectacular scenery in Scotland, a fantastic base for exploring the West Coast of Scotland with a great variety of outdoor activities available’, say the agents, Knight Frank.

Druimavuic House is currently on the market via Knight Frank for £1,600,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.