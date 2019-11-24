Two extremely special homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our look at the finest homes to emerge for sale via Country Life this week includes a beautiful thatched home in Buckinghamshire and a quite astonishing property on the edge of one of Britain's most historic towns.

A truly striking barn conversion of the highest quality, enjoying a private position on the edge of the village of Dunton, with uninterrupted views over open rolling countryside and within an hours commute of London.

The current owners painstakingly converted the barn using a master craftsman. Great attention to detail went into preserving the original character and sourcing appropriate reclaimed materials, whilst having eye to create a house for modern 21st century living.

A Grade II listed country mansion refurbished to the highest level of exacting detail, marrying elegant period features with contemporary style.

The property commands an elevated position just above the Citadel of Rye, benefitting from far-reaching coastal and countryside views.

There are 7 reception rooms, 11 bedroom suites, cinema room, music room, gym, tennis court, extensive grounds, garaging and helicopter landing area.

