Would you betray your friends to live in this Traitors-esque castle in Devon? Yes. Yes I would

Tawstock Castle near Barnstaple even comes with its own banishing table. And four bedrooms.

I am not usually one for reality TV — your Big Brothers, your Love Islands, things of that nature — but you can’t beat The Traitors when it comes to pulsating evening viewing. Watching supposedly decent people slowly drive themselves into the darkest recesses of their minds while paranoia slowly overwhelms any semblance of rationality is appointment viewing if you ask me. As is the machinations and schemes of those operating in plain sight, conducting those around them to turn on each other, all in the name of winning some money.

It is fascinating thing because it is at once so simple (me want money, me do anything to get money) and complex (how can I convince people that I am something other than what I am). Also, Claudia Winkleman is in it, wearing a series of ever more elaborate outfits. There are no flaws to the concept.

The other star of the show, other than gothic Claudia Winkleman and despair, is Ardross Castle, the 19th century Scots Baronial castle north of Inverness where the show is set. It looks a very nice castle, with all the bells and whistles you would need to create an atmosphere where people slowly turn on each other in a desperate cash grab. Or you could use it as a family home. Up to you really.

Of a similar vein, but more importantly for sale, is Tawstock Castle near Barnstaple in North Devon. It’s for sale with Knight Frank for £1.5 million. We can’t guarantee Claudia Winkleman or mental anguish, but there is a large round table, which is quite similar to the one used in the Traitors.

Recommended videos for you

Listed Grade II, the castle was built in the 18th century and is, according to the agents, a ‘testament to timeless elegance and historical charm’. It stands on a hilltop overlooking its 8.41 acres of private grounds. It also comes with a ‘motte’, which is the mound that surrounds it. You learn something new every day.

Inside, the property is set over two floors, if you discount the tower, which we will come back to. On the lower-ground floor are two large bedrooms, both en-suite. And by large, I mean they take up half of the total floorspace each.

On the ground floor, you’ll find the main reception room (which contains the banishing table) and a kitchen in one of the towers. There’s also a study/home office in one of the other towers. A staircase leads up one of the towers, where you’ll find two more bedrooms and a lookout right at the top. There is also a vast roof terrace, which would be great for throwing parties or topping up one’s tan. Or for scheming.

It’s in remarkably good condition for a castle of this age and size, which is a testament to the work of the current owners. It’s also in a great location, with the village of Tawstock itself not far away, and the town of Barnstaple a short drive further. There are lots of nice walks, golf courses, beaches and so on all within easy reach. The weather in Devon is probably much better than in the Highlands too.

If you must have your Traitors castle in Scotland, feel free to check out our list of bests Scottish Castles for sale below.

James Fisher is the deputy digital editor of countrylife.co.uk. He is a faithful, he promises, and lives in London