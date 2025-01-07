A four-bedroom home overlooking Salcombe where you can dream of summers to come

Inside the unassuming exteriors of Rectory Barn in East Portlemouth is a modern home that demands to entertain your friends and family.

It’s January and with all the rain I haven’t seen the sun in 4 days. Years ago, when I was less wise and deemed myself far more invincible, I would suffer in silence during these long dark months. But I am wiser now. I look after my brain to keep the SAD at bay. I take vitamin D supplements. I exercise regularly. The boring things that stop you from succumbing.

I also daydream. Daydream of a spring and summer to come and of sun to be soaked. One of the perks of this job, and there are many, is that I get to look at nice houses, overlooking bodies of water, often photographed in the summertime. This allows me to picture the light at the end of the tunnel. To contextualise dreams of a summer that inches ever closer.

Today’s daydream is this astounding semi-coastal property called Rectory Barn, which is in East Portlemouth in Devon. The owners, through their intermediaries Strutt & Parker, are seeking offers in excess of £4.5 million.

Recommended videos for you

Designed by the Harrison Sutton Partnership, the property offers almost 6,400sq ft of living space in what is helpfully described as an ‘upside down’ configuration. What this means is that the property is set over two floors, but the bedrooms, of which there are four, are on the bottom floor.

An odd thing to do in the middle of Suffolk, perhaps, but in Devon, when you have views of the Salcombe estuary to take advantage of, very very sensible indeed. And take advantage the owners have. Within this unassuming stone shell, you will find that most precious of things: light. Windows abound, floor to ceiling French doors everywhere you look, and so on.

The interiors are a modern delight, and scream ‘please host lots of fun parties in me’. The open-plan kitchen is vast and welcoming, as is the library/living room that occupies the first floor. The hydro pool & gym, just separate from the house, is also a light-filled space of elegance.

The ground floor is mostly given over to the bedrooms, and a media room. All the bedrooms are en-suite, with the principal bedroom boasting a vast bathroom and his-and-hers dressing rooms.

Outside, the property boasts just over 1.5 acres of landscaped gardens and ground that are run through with places to sit and enjoy the sun and the glorious view.

The days are getting longer, slowly but surely. Soon someone, sadly not me, can enjoy the long summer days here. I am already jealous.

Rectory Barn is for sale with Strutt & Parker for offers in excess of £4.5 million. For more information, click here