This harvest-themed Country Life Quiz of the Day, October 7, 2026, is outstanding in its field

Test your knowledge of all things harvest-time and autumn in today's quiz.

A man dressed entirely in fruits and vegetables
The Berry Man is the central figure in October Plenty, London's annual autumnal harvest festival produced by the theater company The Lions Part. He is an autumnal variation of the traditional Green Man — a mythical pagan symbol of spring and rebirth.
(Image credit: Alamy)
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The Country Life Quiz is published every weekday at 4pm.

Missed a day? Want more quizzes? Catch up on previous editions, here.

Strutt &amp;amp; Parker Quiz of the Day

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)
Country Life
Country Life

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