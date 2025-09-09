Jules Perowne: Where to go in 2026, hotel disasters and podcasting with Richard E. Grant

Now, she's also becoming a podcaster alongside the actor Richard E. Grant, presenting the newly-launched Hotels with History show. It's a podcast which looks at some of the most storied places to stay, telling tales of war, celebrity scandals, legendary parties and shocking moments that turned buildings into landmarks.

We're delighted that she joined James Fisher on the Country Life Podcast to talk about Hotels with History, the world of top-end travel, the places which should be on your list for travel in 2026 and even a few of her pet peeves — including the horrors of 'a bathroom designed by a man'.

You can listen to Hotels with History wherever you get your podcasts, and find out more about Jules's work by following her on Instagram.

Episode credits

Host: James Fisher

Guest: Jules Perowne

Editor and producer: Toby Keel

Music: JuliusH via Pixabay