Jules Perowne: Where to go in 2026, hotel disasters and podcasting with Richard E. Grant
The queen of travel PR joins the Country Life podcast.
Jules Perowne — CEO and founder of Perowne International — is one of the most respected voices in the luxury travel industry, working as a consultant and PR guru for some of the most famous hotels in the world, including Gleneagles, Claridges and dozens more around the globe.
Now, she's also becoming a podcaster alongside the actor Richard E. Grant, presenting the newly-launched Hotels with History show. It's a podcast which looks at some of the most storied places to stay, telling tales of war, celebrity scandals, legendary parties and shocking moments that turned buildings into landmarks.
We're delighted that she joined James Fisher on the Country Life Podcast to talk about Hotels with History, the world of top-end travel, the places which should be on your list for travel in 2026 and even a few of her pet peeves — including the horrors of 'a bathroom designed by a man'.
You can listen to Hotels with History wherever you get your podcasts, and find out more about Jules's work by following her on Instagram.
Episode credits
Host: James Fisher
Guest: Jules Perowne
Editor and producer: Toby Keel
Music: JuliusH via Pixabay
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
The Swan at Fittleworth's previous guests include Kipling, Turner and J. M. Barrie.