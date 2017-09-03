Royal Babies: 1960-1969

Take a look at the royal babies who made it into the pages of Country Life.

Her Majesty the Queen with Prince Andrew. This photograph was taken at Buckingham Palace when the Prince, born on February 19, was nearly four weeks old

Country Life, March 31, 1960

Her Majesty the Queen and Prince Andrew. A new photograph of the Queen and Prince Andrew, taken in the gardens of Windsor Castle

Country Life, September 27, 1962