Royal Babies: 1970-1979

Take a look at the royal babies who made it into the pages of Country Life.
Her Majesty the Queen on the occasion of her birthday, with her first grandson, Peter Philips, son of Her Royal Highness Princess Anne and Captain Mark Philips
Country Life, April 27, 1978
Princess Michael of Kent and her son, Lord Frederick Windsor, who was christened at the Chapel Royal, S. James’s Palace, on July 11
Country Life, July 19, 1979
All frontispieces are available for purchase from the
Country Life Picture Library
Country Life Picture Library