Royal Babies: 1970-1979

Take a look at the royal babies who made it into the pages of Country Life.

Her Majesty the Queen on the occasion of her birthday, with her first grandson, Peter Philips, son of Her Royal Highness Princess Anne and Captain Mark Philips

Country Life, April 27, 1978

Princess Michael of Kent and her son, Lord Frederick Windsor, who was christened at the Chapel Royal, S. James’s Palace, on July 11

Country Life, July 19, 1979