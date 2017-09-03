Royal Babies: 1980-1989

Take a look at the royal babies who made it into the pages of Country Life.

Their Royal Highnesses the Prince and Princess of Wales with their son, Prince William. Prince William, who was born on June 21, was christened at Buckingham Palace last week

Country Life, August 12, 1982

Their Royal Highnesses the Prince and Princess of Wales with their son, Prince William. This photograph, taken in the Princess’s sitting room at Kensington Palace, marks their forthcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand

Country Life, March 17, 1983