Recipe: Prawn, sweetcorn, mango and guacamole tacos

Mouthwatering sweetcorn recipes from our kitchen garden cook.

Freshly picked sweetcorn, served simply with melted butter, will always be hard to beat, but I’ve created a few more interesting dishes that certainly put that to the test.

Prawn, sweetcorn, mango and guacamole tacos

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the guacamole

2 avocados

1 tomato, chopped into small, even-sized pieces

1 small, finely diced red onion

Juice of 1 lime

For the tacos

2 cobs corn

Sea salt

1 peeled and diced mango

400g prawns

1tbspn sumac

8 flatbreads or soft tortillas

Half a shredded iceberg lettuce

40g jalapeños

100ml sour cream

A handful of coriander leaves

1 lime

Method

To make the guacamole, halve the avocados and scoop out the flesh, keeping one of the stones aside. Roughly chop the avocado and add to a large bowl with the tomato, red onion, lime juice and seasoning. Use a whisk to mix the ingredients together so they’re gently mashed, but not too broken up. Add the avocado stone to the bowl to prevent the guacamole from browning, cover it with clingfilm and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Remove the husks from the corn cobs, then rub with olive oil and a little sea salt. Barbecue the corn for about 10 minutes, turning regularly. Once cooked and lightly charred, remove the kernels with a sharp knife and, together in a bowl with the mango, drizzle with

a little olive oil and add seasoning. Set aside until ready to assemble your tacos.

Lightly sprinkle the prawns with the sumac, arrange them on skewers and barbecue them for about five minutes. Keep warm until ready to serve.

Warm the flatbreads on the barbecue. Top each one with a spoonful of guacamole, some lettuce, a generous spoonful of sweetcorn and mango, a few prawns, a scattering of jalapeños, a dollop of sour cream, coriander leaves and, finally, a squeeze of lime. Fold the tacos over and devour immediately, but be warned – they can be very messy!

More ways with sweetcorn

A creamy side of sweetcorn

Grate 3 ears of corn and cut the kernels off another 3. Cook in a saucepan until almost tender with a generous dollop of butter, sea salt and some dried chilli flakes, adding a final spoon of butter before serving. Sweetcorn and butter really are best friends.

Corn fritters

Grate 2 ears of corn and cut the kernels from another 2. Mix together well in a bowl with 2 lightly beaten eggs, 80g of self-raising flour, 1 finely chopped spring onion and seasoning. Melt butter in a pan and drop spoonfuls of the mixture in, cooking on each side until golden. Sprinkle with fresh parsley and, before serving, add a squeeze of lime.

Charred-sweetcorn salad

Rub 3 ears of corn with olive oil and barbecue for about 10 minutes, until gently charred. When cool enough to handle, cut the kernels off with a sharp knife. Mix in a large bowl with 3 chopped tomatoes, a handful of chopped basil leaves, 1 small, finely sliced red onion, 75g of crumbled feta, a drizzle of olive oil, a squeeze of lime juice and seasoning. Serve with barbecued chicken.